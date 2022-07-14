Tyson 2.0, Mike Tyson's Cannabis Brand Launches In Arizona, Maryland, Ohio And Pennsylvania

Tyson 2.0, legendary boxer, entrepreneur and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson's premium cannabis brand, launched in four additional markets: Arizona, Maryland, Ohio and Pennsylvania with Columbia Care CCHWF.

Columbia Care is Tyson 2.0's exclusive national cultivation, manufacturing and distribution partner in the markets where it operates. Tyson 2.0 is now available in nine Columbia Care markets, with more planned in the coming months.

"Cannabis has been used as a form of medicine for thousands of years and now more than ever has become widely known to help people better cope with anxiety and depression. As cannabis has helped me, it's an honor to be able to share greater well-being with fans through the unrivaled Tyson 2.0 products we are developing and our synergistic partnership with Columbia Care," stated Mike Tyson, co-founder and chief brand officer of Tyson 2.0.

Arizona patients and customers can now find Tyson 2.0 products at Cannabist Tempe and SWC Prescott. Both dispensaries are offering 3.5g flower and 1g pre-rolls in a variety of strains. Vapes and Mike Bites edibles will be available for sale later this summer.

For patients in Maryland, Tyson 2.0 is available in 3.5g flower, 1g pre-rolls, and vapes and can be found at over 50 retail locations, including Columbia Care dispensaries in Chevy Chase, and both gLeaf locations in Frederick and Rockville. In Ohio, Tyson 2.0 is now available at all four Columbia Care dispensaries, in 5.66g flower, 5.66g popcorn as well as 14g flower.

In the coming weeks, 28.3g flower bags will also be available. In Pennsylvania, Tyson 2.0 can be found at over 100 retail stores including Columbia Care dispensaries located in Allentown, Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. Pennsylvania consumers and fans can purchase 3.5g and 7g flower strains in Tyson 2.0 strains such as East Coast Toad, West Coast Toad, Intergalactic Toad, Dynamite Cookies, and Knockout OG.

Photo: Courtesy of Tyson 2.0

