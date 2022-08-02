Auxly Introduces Low THC Cannabis Edibles Ideal For Snacking - Edi's By Foray

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. CBWTF XLY introduced a new extension to its Foray brand: Edi's.

Launching this new brand extension into the market is Edi's Gumdrops, a chewy gummy with familiar flavors of lemon, lime, cherry and orange. With 20 snackable pieces per pack, these low-dosed edibles offer 0.5mg of THC per bite.

"As we look to continue our expansion into the growing edibles category, we've listened to our consumers and their requests for a more approachable and flexible dosing format," stated Michael Lickver, president of Auxly. "Canadian consumers have been restricted to enjoying only one or two pieces of gummy or chocolate when purchasing their edibles, leaving much to be desired. Fitting effortlessly into our Foray brand's targeted consumer base, Edi's will enable consumers to enjoy these new perfectly low-dosed edible products for a more gratifying snack-like experience. We believe Edi's is the disruptive new edible product that the Canadian cannabis consumer has been waiting and asking for and we can't wait to show our consumers we've been listening."

Edi's Gumdrops will be available for Canadian consumers by the end of August, with two additional familiar Foray consumer favorites, CBD Blood Orange and CBN Blackberry Lavender, joining the Edi's family later this summer.

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.

