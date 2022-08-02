BellRock Brands Exits Florida And Enters Missouri Market; Launches 2 New Cannabis Edibles

BellRock Brands Inc. DXBRF BRCK has entered into a licensing agreement with Motacann Holdings, LLC to bring its Dixie and Mary's Medicinals brands to Missouri. Execution of the agreement coincides with Motacann's proposed sale of its infused product manufacturing license to BRB Missouri, LLC, a BellRock strategic partner, subject to Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services approval.

The sale of the license, if approved, will offer the company with a lasting presence in the Show-Me State. BellRock's entrance into Missouri exemplifies BellRock's focus on driving organic growth and expanding its reach through new and maturing markets. The company's brands are expected on shelves by the end of summer 2022.

Additionally, BellRock has made the strategic decision to exit the Florida market to focus on its Midwest presence.

"Missouri is an attractive new market and we anticipate BellRock will benefit from an early mover advantage," stated Brian Jansen, CEO of BellRock Brands. "With Missouri and our recently announced Ohio partnership, we continue to build our presence in the US cannabis markets. Our goal has always been to build a national cannabis house of brands that is seen as an industry powerhouse and expanding into Missouri helps bring this to fruition."

BellRock is adding two new products to its Dixie gummy line: SYNERGY Berry Focused and SYNERGY Sleepberry.

SYNERGY Berry Focused gummies contain a balanced cannabinoid blend of CBG, CBD, THC, and a terpene profile aimed at supporting alertness and focus. SYNERGY Sleepberry utilizes a ratioed cannabinoid profile of CBN, CBD, and THC, as well as melatonin (where permitted) and a proprietary terpene blend so you can say goodbye to counting sheep and dream the night away.

SYNERGY Berry Focused and SYNERGY Sleepberry can be found in Colorado, California, and Michigan with plans to introduce the products in other US cannabis markets by the end of Q4 of 2022.

Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash

