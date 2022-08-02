Cannabis Chart Of The Week: How Should The Market Look At Cannabis Leverage?

Total U.S. Cultivation & Retail sector capital raises are down 65% YTD, and Equity financing is down nearly 97%, from $1.96B to $61M. Debt financing has become critical, accounting for 93.9% of the total capital raised in the sector YTD.

With the lack of credit ratings in the sector, credit scoring models like the Viridian Credit Tracker Model have become increasingly important. The Viridian Credit Tracker model uses a combination of 11 financial statement and market variables to discern four critical aspects of cannabis credit: Liquidity, Leverage, Profitability, and Size.

Our model uses a combination of four different variables to compute a leverage score, and the most highly weighted of these variables is Total Liabilities / Market Capitalization.

We focus on Total Liabilities as our measure instead of total debt because we believe it is crucial to include lease liabilities and tax liabilities.

The Viridian Capital Chart of the Week highlights key investment, valuation and M&A trends taken from the Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker.

The Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker provides the market intelligence that cannabis companies, investors, and acquirers utilize to make informed decisions regarding capital allocation and M&A strategy. The Deal Tracker is a proprietary information service that monitors capital raise and M&A activity in the legal cannabis, CBD, and psychedelics industries. Each week the Tracker aggregates and analyzes all closed deals and segments each according to key metrics:

Since its inception in 2015, the Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker has tracked and analyzed more than 2,500 capital raises and 1,000 M&A transactions totaling over $50 billion in aggregate value.

