Strategic Cannabis Execs Making Changes At Companies You Know: PharmaCielo, Willow Industries, Delta 9 & More

PharmaCielo Announces New Appointments

PharmaCielo Ltd. PCLO PCLOF, the Canadian parent of Colombia's premier cultivator and producer of dried flower and medicinal-grade cannabis extracts PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., announced that its CFO Ian D. Atacan was appointed to the company's board of directors.

"I am pleased to welcome Ian to the board of directors," said Bill Petron, CEO of PharmaCielo. "With more than 30 years of experience in strategy, M&A, and financial management, he is well positioned to help shape the design and implementation of the Company's strategic initiatives."

In addition, Dr. Decio Rabelo de Castro Filho was tapped to serve as chief medical officer to advance the company's visibility within physician communities and pharmaceutical organizations in Latin America, Europe and other key global markets.

Castro Filho is a medical doctor with over 20 years of experience in occupational medicine and marketing.

Willow Industries Names Scott Daly As New Chief Commercial Officer

In this role as chief commercial officer, Daly will oversee the development and execution of the go-to-market commercial strategy to accelerate Willow's exponential growth across new and existing markets.

Daly brings over 25 years of executive leadership experience in the technology and cannabis industries, with significant expertise in strategic planning, start-up business development and rapid growth business strategies. Prior to this, he served as chief revenue officer at Simplifya and the vice president of Client Solutions at Akerna Corp. KERN.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scott as we enter an exciting period of growth at the company," Jill Ellsworth, CEO and founder of Willow said. "His comprehensive understanding of the cannabis industry and proven track record of delivering exceptional results will be invaluable assets in driving Willow's long-term success."

Delta 9's Joanne Duhoux-Defehr Resigns From Board

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. D DLTNF reported that Joanne Duhoux-Defehr has resigned from the company's board of directors, effective August 1.

"Ms. Duhoux-Defehr has been instrumental in her support of Delta 9 at the board level since 2017 as we have scaled the Company into one of Canada's largest vertically integrated cannabis operators," John Arbuthnot, Delta 9's CEO said. "On behalf of the Company, I wish to thank Ms. Duhoux-Defehr for her years of service on the board of directors."

Virgin Islands Cannabis Reg. Body Appoints Hannah Carty As Executive Director

St. Thomas Source reported that Hannah Carty will now serve at the V.I. Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs, Office of Cannabis Regulations where she will promote medical marijuana and cannabis resources to the territory in her new position.

"I'm very pleased that we have gotten to this point," said Positive Nelson, board member and Agriculture Commissioner. "I know that the Virgin Islands population is anxious to get to work. I'm delighted that the well and capable Ms. Carty is officially in place to continue moving forward in bringing this medicinal cannabis program to our population here in the Virgin Islands."

