Wisconsin: GOP Governor Candidates Rebecca Kleefisch, Tim Michels, And Tim Ramthun Oppose Marijuana Legalization Against Republican Voters

According to a poll released in March by the Marquette University Law School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 61% of the respondents favored the legalization of cannabis. The survey found majority support among Republicans, with 51%, as well as independents (60%) and Democrats (75%). The survey represents “the first time we’ve seen a Republican majority in favor,” said Charles Franklin, director of Marquette University Law School Poll.
The results of the poll contrast with the opposition of top-tier GOP candidates for governor to cannabis legalization. Republican candidates in the Badger State Rebecca Kleefisch, Tim Michels, and Tim Ramthun are pledging to veto any bill that legalizes marijuana for any use, reported jsonline.com on Thursday.
However, more Republican lawmakers and candidates are becoming supportive of legalization. Five out of eight Republicans running to become candidates in the state (State Sens. Patrick Testin and Roger Roth; business owners Jonathan Wichmann and Kyle Yudes; and Dr. David King) are in favor of legalizing marijuana for medicinal use.
During a candidate forum in June, Kleefisch said police officers informed her that marijuana use creates a pathway to more potent drug consumption. “I listen to cops,” Kleefisch said “We know that marijuana is a gateway drug because this is what law enforcement says. We need to stop it where it starts.” Likewise, Ramthun said, “connections in Colorado,” told him about “all new problems” in the state after marijuana use was legalized. Meanwhile, in an interview in May on WTAQ, Michels said: "I do not support the legalization of marijuana"(...) "I think it's all a slippery slope. I really do."
Photo by Wei Zeng on Unsplash.
