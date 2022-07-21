22nd Century To Raise $35M Via Registered Direct Offering

22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 17.07 million shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.05 per share in a registered direct offering priced above market under Nasdaq rules. The company also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to 17.07 million shares of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $2.05 per share, are immediately exercisable and will expire five years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 25, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Special Equities Group, a division of Dawson James Securities Inc., acted as the sole placement agent for this transaction. Roth Capital Partners acted as financial advisor for this transaction.

The gross proceeds to the company from the registered direct offering are expected to be $35 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the company. The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for expansion and acceleration of the launch of its VLN reduced nicotine content tobacco cigarettes in additional markets, research and development expenses, procurement and development of additional intellectual property rights, working capital and general corporate purposes. The proceeds will not be used to repay indebtedness or fund the operations of the company’s subsidiary, GVB Biopharma.

Photo by Mackenzie Marco on Unsplash

