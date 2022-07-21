Ghost Drops Launches Brand Platform 'The League' To Bring Legacy Cannabis Brands Into Legal Market

Ghost Drops launched "The League" – a new brand platform created to propel brands from the legacy realm into the legal market.

Former legacy brand Ghost Drops is forging the path for legacy cannabis brands, growers, breeders, and visionaries to enter the legal market. Following its own recent successful transition from legacy to legal, the creation of The League brand platform allows Ghost Drops to develop other legacy brands and propel them to the forefront of the legal cannabis scene.

"Since its inception, Ghost Drops has always been a brand house – a team, a collective. Our success to date has proven that legacy consumers want to support legacy brands," stated Ghost Drops CEO Gene Bernaudo. "We expect to convert an even larger number of illicit market consumers to the regulated side as we expand our portfolio to include brands, their genetics and product formats that consumers already know and trust. To house these brands, we have established The League. To get to The League you have to be the best in the game, and we are on a mission to bring legacy MVPs and their products to market," continued Bernaudo.

The League will house a collective of legacy brands under the Ghost Drops umbrella. Ghost Drops' first draft pick into The League is Hasho, from legacy persona Mike "Hasho" Imposimato, a Toronto-based hash maker renowned in the cannabis community for curating high-end products for connoisseurs. Consumers should expect the same caliber of high-quality products Ghost Drops is already known for, only in a flashy new bag featuring genetics curated by Hasho himself. The first drop, Hasho's GMO, will hit the Ontario market in August before landing in British Columbia and the rest of the country shortly after, and will be available in 3.5g bags and 1g pre-roll joints.

