From Legacy To Legal: Ghost Drops Enters Cannabis Retail With High Variety Dispensary Acquisition

Ghost Drops recently acquired High Variety, a high-profile connoisseur dispensary in the creative heart of downtown Toronto.

The deal will see High Variety, which is in the heart of Toronto's trendy Queen West neighborhood, re-branded under the Ghost Drops banner. Ghost Drops shop is slated to open April 16, 2022.

High Variety, known as "the house that Hash built," was established by legacy cannabis legend Mike "Hasho" Imposimato.

Under the strategic acquisition and partnership, Hasho and the High Variety team will remain as operational partners for the Ghost Drops flagship store, as well as partnering in three future Ghost Drops retail locations planned to open across Ontario in 2022/23.

"This retail acquisition and partnership was a no-brainer. The move pairs two iconic legacy names in Canadian cannabis together, to provide an unparalleled retail experience," said Ghost Drops CEO Gene Bernaudo.

"Hasho and his team at High Variety have built a dispensary that's recognized by the entire cannabis community as a retail culture hub. High Variety is the place real connoisseurs go to shop – it's the destination of choice for consumers in search of ultra-knowledgeable staff and super curated product. Now under the Ghost Drops banner, this already unmatched retail experience is going to be even better."

Bernaudo added that the move enables Ghost Drops to build another revenue stream as retail is part of their business plan. "Having brick-and-mortar stores allows Ghost Drops to continue to provide the ultimate cannabis experience – now in a highly visible, tangible way."

The flagship store will carry Ghost Drops cannabis in all formats, as well as a limited menu of high-end products curated by Hasho and the Ghost Drops team. The store will also be the only physical location to stock Ghost Drops official merchandise.

From Legacy To Legal

"The mutual respect and friendship forged with the Ghost Drops team meant this was the only partnership that made sense. The team at High Variety has accomplished something culturally significant: we gave cannabis retail in Ontario a soul. We don't mess around and neither does Ghost Drops. This partnership is the legacy market firmly planting its flag in the legal market," Hasho said.

"Our store has always been dedicated to creating the ultimate experience, going above and beyond to provide a place for cannabis consumers to come together and soak in true cannabis culture – and we'll continue to do that, now under the Ghost Drops banner."