Lehua And Maven Launch Limited Edition Live Resin Cannabis-Infused Beverage - Peach Crème Gelato TerpTonic

Lehua Brands, a California licensed manufacturer and distributor of cannabis products, launched Maven Peach Crème Gelato TerpTonic (PCG TerpTonic) in a collaboration with Maven Genetics. The limited edition PCG TerpTonic is single-strain, live resin cannabis-infused beverage.

“The moment we sampled a test batch of PCG TerpTonic, we recognized Lehua’s extraordinary ability to formulate a cannabis-infused beverage that showcased the taste, aroma, and sensory effect of our flower. This collaboration introduces our genetics to a new consumer audience and allows our traditional consumer to experience their favorite flower in a new way,” stated Shane Ponto, co-founder, Maven Genetics.

PCG TerpTonic is formulated with four ingredients: live resin extract derived from Maven’s Peach Crème Gelato cannabis flower, Cirona Lab’s specialty water-soluble emulsions, pure mineral water from the Salinas Valley Watershed, and terpene-infused CO₂ gas.

PCG TerpTonic expresses all the inherent psychoactive qualities and native terpenes of Maven's Peach Crème Gelato flower strain. Peach Crème Gelato is an Indica-dominant hybrid strain, (30% THC) with notes of sweet and slightly sour peach, spicy and floral undertones, and hints of diesel.

“It has been a privilege to collaborate with Maven Genetics, particularly as both organizations believe in the sanctity of finely curated cannabis and share a commitment to offering a cannabis experience as nature intended,” stated Randy Reed, chief science officer, Lehua Brands. “The initial consumer reaction has been a combination of surprise, revelation, and delight! PCG TerpTonic is cannabis as it has rarely been experienced before.”

The Maven Peach Crème Gelato Live Resin TerpTonic is a limited edition offering available at select dispensaries in California. Each 330 ml. bottle contains zero sugar, zero carbohydrates, zero fat, and 10mg of THC.

