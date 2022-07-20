Cova Software Launches Payment Platform For U.S. Cannabis Retailers - Cova Pay

Cova Software, a leading cannabis point of sale software company powering over 2,000 dispensaries across North America, will now support secure and convenient digital payment options, starting with debit card processing, for its U.S. dispensary customers through Cova Pay.

Cova brings expertise to the payments space, where complex regulations and unproven solutions have challenged retailers. The company has supported the full range of debit and credit card payments across Canada since federal legalization.

"We support the success of retailers by making the complex simple," stated Gary Cohen, CEO of Cova Software. "We know the importance of making payments seamless, secure, and simple for customers. Cova Pay is not only an immediate solution but a payment platform that will allow retailers to pivot as banking laws change. Cova is happy to provide U.S. cannabis retailers access to modern payment options to thrive in a rapidly changing environment."

The new payment options will be available immediately for the company's U.S. customer base and will include ACH payment processing later this year.

"Cova customers who offer cashless payment options report an increase of 25%-35% in average basket size, and earn higher overall daily sales totals," continued Cohen.

Cova's industry-setting standard of 100% uptime during high volume periods enables retailers to take advantage of these modern tools without compromising a store's operational efficiency.

Photo by Cova Software on Unsplash

Related News

Cannabis Insiders Split On Market Impact Of Inflation

WM Technology, Operator Of Weedmaps, Launches Products And Payments System In Ontario, Canada