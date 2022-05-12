WM Technology, Operator Of Weedmaps, Launches Products And Payments System In Ontario, Canada

WM Technology, Inc. MAPS marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry, has expanded its product offering in Ontario with an integrated digital payment process that will help small businesses compete with the growing demand for delivery, curbside pick up and cashless transactions.

Customers at participating Ontario retailers will be able to not only browse cannabis products through Weedmaps’ listings platform but also make payments directly to participating retailers in-app through Visa or MasterCard credit cards. Additionally, for improved customer experience and to help facilitate compliance with Canada’s personal possession limits, customers will be directly notified when an item in their cart is out of stock or if their order exceeds the legal purchasing limits.

“The Canadian cannabis market has a first-mover advantage as a diverse mix of cultivators and retailers continue to grow in size and scale. We have always believed that technology will be the third pillar of the industry’s success, but Ontario’s recent decision to permanently legalize delivery services for cannabis retailers has accelerated this trend,” stated Chris Beals, CEO of WM Technology. “With more delivery and click-and-collect transactions, safe, convenient and secure technology solutions will be central to the industry’s future and will enable more small businesses to serve customer demand.”

The company expects that Ontario will be a launchpad for Weedmaps’ digital payment plans in other Canadian provinces in the coming months.

WM Technology is also launching its WM Store product for Ontario retailers.

WM Store brings the Weedmaps platform directly to cannabis retailers’ branded websites, providing business owners with the ability to customize product menus, logos, and color schemes to better reflect their corporate brand and create a more seamless end-to-end order experience for customers.

Further, pairing WM Store with the ordering and logistics functionality of WM Orders, WM Business’ delivery and orders platform, streamlines the entire ordering process for customers by enabling an intuitive shopping experience with an orderable website menu featuring filters, dynamic search and product information, directly on retailers’ branded websites.

To ensure a seamless customer experience, WM Technology has partnered with COVA, an established cannabis retail point of sale and inventory management platform, and will be working with Merrco, who will provide payment processing services to participating retailers.

Photo courtesy of Cova Software on Unsplash

