The Valens Company Nominates Independent Director To Board Of Directors

The Valens Company Inc. VLNSVLNS revealed that Aïda Moudachirou-Rébois, senior vice president and global chief marketing officer at MAC Cosmetics, intends to stand for election to its board of directors at the annual general meeting of shareholders of The Valens Company to be held on August 2, 2022.

Moudachirou-Rébois has twenty years of international executive experience, working from Paris, London, and New York, with a focus on consumer-packaged goods and personal care brands, including at L'Oreal LRLCY LRLCF, Johnson & Johnson JNJ and Revlon Inc. REV She has expertise in brand-building, global and local brand management, new product development and consumer engagement with an emphasis on modern omni-channel marketing.

The nomination came as Valens continues to strengthen its corporate governance policies to support its growth, including separating the chair and CEO roles and appointing an independent board chair, maintaining a majority independent board, and combining fresh perspectives, expertise, and capabilities that reflect the continued progression of the business.

Tyler Robson, CEO of The Valens Company, stated "We couldn't be more delighted to put forward Ms. Moudachirou-Rébois as a director nominee for our board of directors. Her deep brand-building expertise, along with her product development and innovation experience align with the company's most critical priorities today. Ms. Moudachirou-Rébois' perspective and contributions will help us to strengthen and diversify the skillset of our incumbent board and deliver value for all stakeholders. We are confident that Ms. Moudachirou-Rébois will play an important role in supporting our strategies as we progress through our next phase of growth and continue our evolution into a leading global manufacturer of branded cannabis products."

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/The Valens Company Inc.

