The Valens Company Signs Exclusive Cannabis Partnership With Coldhaus Distribution

The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS has secured an exclusive cannabis partnership with Coldhaus Distribution to provide integrated logistics solutions for Valens-branded cannabis products across Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia.

Pursuant to the two-year partnership, Coldhaus in conjunction with Valens will be responsible for store level representation, brand advocacy, distribution route coverage and retail staff education to drive brand visibility and commercial retail presence.The dedicated field team to be put in place through this partnership will allow Valens to connect with and educate retail staff in respect to its brands and product attributes providing an opportunity to help drive consistent in-store category strategy while supporting retailers as they focus on enriching consumer experience.

Tyler Robson, CEO of The Valens Company, stated, "We are very happy to announce today's partnership with Coldhaus a leading distributor with proven success in building large iconic brands in the beverage industry through robust distribution. Having a major partner like Coldhaus we believe will help accelerate our growth in key markets and create long-term meaningful relationships with retailers and consumers throughout the distribution territory as we increase visibility of our branded cannabis products. This partnership is a positive step forward for our revenue growth objectives with little to no additional overhead as we are able utilize the expert sales and logistics teams at Coldhaus that will serve as an extension to the Valens team. We are thrilled to partner with Coldhaus to expand our reach into the retail ecosystem, as they truly understand the relationship between brand owners and retailers."

