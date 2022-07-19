ñol

Coda Signature Debuts Wellness Line With Raspberry Lift 'Healthy Body' Fruit Notes

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 19, 2022 11:09 AM | 1 min read
Coda Signature Debuts Wellness Line With Raspberry Lift 'Healthy Body' Fruit Notes

Coda Signature launched its first wellness-centric edibles product with the new all-natural Raspberry Lift Healthy Body Fruit Notes.

“Providing a mind and body experience, Raspberry Lift Healthy Body Fruit Notes serve as a holistic approach to wellness, broadening the horizons for how cannabis is used and conceptualized,” stated co-founder and chief innovation officer Lauren Gockley.

In addition to robust flavor, Raspberry Lift also contains THCv, the first time this minor cannabinoid has been incorporated into Coda’s classic pâte de fruit notes. Drawing on inspiration from the cannabis plant, Coda combines THCv, CBD and a small amount of THC with fast acting, water-soluble technology to improve bioavailability, provide a more predictable experience and deliver effects in just 15-20 minutes.

Raspberry Lift Healthy Body Fruit Notes feature natural raspberry ketones, chicory and hints of green tea, and are infused with 1mg THCv, 0.1mg THC and 10mg CBD per piece.

“The purpose of this product is to introduce the canna-curious or anyone who knows the wonderful, all natural properties of this plant to a cannabis-inspired wellness lifestyle,” stated CEO Maigread Eichten.

Coda’s Raspberry Lift Healthy Body Fruit Notes are available in 10-pack tins retailing for $25-30. The product can be purchased at dispensaries throughout Colorado.

