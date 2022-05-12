Coda Launches 1Mg THC 'Fruit Notes' For Precise Cannabis Microdosing

Coda Signature introduced its newest product, a microdose variation on its French-inspired Fruit Notes. The new product line caters to consumers who are looking for a genuinely sessionable microdose option.

Coda’s microdose Fruit Notes are available in a 1mg per-piece 10-pack, giving newcomers and low-tolerance cannabis consumers an experience while maintaining precise control over their dosage. The microdose formulation is designed to offer minimal THC and maximum flavor per bite.

“We want to make cannabis enjoyable for everyone. With our 1mg Fruit Notes, the holistic benefits of cannabis come without overindulgence worries,” said CEO Maigread Eichten. “Our goal at Coda is to continue to innovate so more people can experience the wellness and indulgent tastes and effects of Coda.”

Strawberry Daydream Fruit Notes come in two formulations; the microdose variety has 1mg of THC and 1mg CBD per piece, while the original low-dose option has 5mg THC and 5mg CBD.

Twilight Pomegranate Fruit Notes come in two formulations, with the microdose option having 1mg THC and 1mg CBN per piece, and the original low-dose containing 5mg THC and 5mg CBN.

Coda Signature’s vegan and gluten-free Strawberry Daydream and Twilight Pomegranate Fruit Notes draw culinary inspiration from the French tradition of a pâte de fruit, made with the finest all-natural fruits and dusted with aromatic sugars and spices. Both new product formulations are available in a 10-pack and come in a fully recyclable, screen-printed tin for easy and discreet storage, retailing for approximately $10-$15.

The new Strawberry Daydream and Twilight Pomegranate microdose Fruit Note tins can be found across Colorado, at dispensaries such as Green Sativa (Federal Heights), Makena (Denver), High Level Health (Lincoln St.), A Cut Above (Denver), LOVA (Arapahoe, Colfax & Colfax), EverBloom (Wheat Ridge & Jackson St.), Organic Alternatives (Fort Collins), Fresh Baked (Boulder), Best Day Ever (Glenwood Springs), Durango Organics (Cortez) and High Q (Cedaredge).

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash