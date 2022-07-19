Copperstate Farms Appoints Fife Symington As CEO

Copperstate Farms, a vertically integrated Arizona cannabis operator, appointed Fife Symington IV as CEO. As co-founder and managing director, Symington was identified as the ideal candidate to assume the vacant executive position.

“I’m honored to take on this leadership role as Copperstate Farms enters a new chapter in its six-year history,” stated Fife Symington, CEO.

In addition, Scott Barker, co-founder and managing director, has been named executive chairman.

Copperstate Farms has increased production capacity and product innovation across multiple categories. Company highlights in the first half of 2022, include:

Tim Nolan named vice president of operations, bringing over 15 years of direct industry experience at large-scale cultivation facilities throughout North America.

Diversified product portfolio with the market launch of Jukebox and expansion of the Good Things Coming line.

Completely refreshed and revitalized offering of cultivars.

Continued acceleration toward quality production with improved potency and yield.

On track for a 40 percent increase in production in 2022.

Beyond these successes, refined cultivation and harvest practices have allowed Copperstate Farms to maximize its contributions in the concentrates category. The company plans to expand its product portfolio with a focus on true-to-strain solventless extracts and live rosin products.

Copperstate Farms has grown its team to over 700 employees. The company manages a 40-acre glass greenhouse in Snowflake, Arizona and five Sol Flower dispensary retail locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Sun City, and two in Tempe.

Photo: Courtesy of Copperstate Farms

