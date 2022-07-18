BioHarvest Sciences Commences Trading On The OTCQB Market

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. CNVCF BHSC (FSE:8MV) common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol "CNVCF".

"Admission to the OTCQB market is an important step to increase US investor access to BioHarvest Sciences, and it provides US investors an additional level of transparency as we expand both our investor base and our customer base in North America." Stated CEO Ilan Sobel. "We will continue to work on expanding our global visibility to investors to match the commercial entry of our products into new markets."

About the OTCQB Market

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

BioHarvest Sciences will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange as "BHSC" and on Frankfurt as "8MV".

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is a fast-growing Biotech firm. The company has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets.

Related News

BioHarvest Sciences Q2 2022, Record VINIA Sales, Successful R&D Of Cannabis Biomass Production In Bioreactors

Galactic Voyage: Former Astronaut Seeks To Grow Cannabinoids In Space

BioHarvest Sciences Announces A Private Placement Of Up To $5M Of Convertible Notes