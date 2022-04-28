Galactic Voyage: Former Astronaut Seeks To Grow Cannabinoids In Space

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo.

Chris Hadfield, a retired Canadian-born astronaut, said he wants to grow cannabinoids in outer space.

Hadfield recently joined the board of directors of a biotech firm that works with medical cannabis, BioHarvest Sciences BHSC CNVCF 8MV.

But how do they plan to grow cannabis in the cosmos? In an interview with Futurism, Hadfield said that the company found a novel way to grow trichomes using bioreactors.

"In this way, the natural growth process of the part that is useful to us is replicated, but without the complete plant," explained Hadfield.

Ilan Sobel, CEO of BioHarvest, added: “These unique full-spectrum cannabis compositions could have significant value in providing more optimized treatment solutions for many palliative conditions where current drug-synthesized compounds do not provide solutions. suitable”.

Can marijuana be consumed in space? The astronaut explains

For now, smoking joints outside planet earth is not an option.

"On the space station, if there is an emergency, you are the fire department," the former astronaut illustrated. "You can't have been intoxicated or drunk or whatever, because if something goes wrong, you will die."

However, Chris, who flew on the NASA space shuttle and the Russian Soyuz; and orbited the International Space Station and the Russian Mir, believes that there is a possibility that this will change in the future.

"Once the population on the space stations is big enough, once you get to a stable enough situation, people will want some marijuana," says the former astronaut.

All of this, of course, is on the assumption that cannabis will become a federally legal crop in the United States in the next few years.

Memenaut

As a curiosity, you may already know Hadfield's face, as there is a viral fake in which the astronaut is seen holding a bag of marijuana inside a spaceship. Of course, said image has been the source of endless memes. However, its veracity has been refuted by Snopes. In the original photo, the bag contains Easter eggs.

Image Via El Planteo.