Louisiana Rep. Johnson Pushes For Industrial Hemp Development, Says It Could Lead To 'A New Type Of Workforce'

About a month ago, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed a near-unanimously approved House bill aimed at creating industrial hemp promotion and research program. HB 330 was authored by Representative Travis Johnson (D-Vidalia) of Ferriday, pushing to make the state one of the leaders in the industrial hemp market, reported KNOE.

“This will allow us to work with Southern University and LSU to conduct research to really push industrial hemp on the forefront,” Johnson told the outlet.

Jonson further talked about all the possible uses of industrial hemp, saying that it can be used to make rope and more than 10,000 other products.

“You also can build sustainable homes from it. Even Tesla TSLA is starting to use industrial hemp for the interiors of their cars,” said Johnson.

“In Louisiana, we have known there to be many varieties of hemp. Right now, a lot of farmers are trying to figure out what is the best variety to grow in Louisiana.”

The representative went on to explain that growing hemp is also an environmental-friendly agriculture practice, which makes it a great choice for the investment of farmers.

“It sucks toxins out of the soil,” said Johnson. “Different poisons and pesticides are deep in the ground. The hemp plant cleans the soil.”

According to Johnson, recognizing and utilizing many hemp benefits and potentials could help the state build a workforce ready for the future.

“I think by us being on the cutting edge with sustainability including hemp, it will set us on the trajectory of creating a new type of workforce,” he added.

Recent Updates On Cannabis In Louisiana

Marijuana is currently legal only for medical use, but recreational possession of 14 grams was also decriminalized last year.

Just recently, the state Governor signed a bunch of marijuana bills, some of which were welcomed by the industry. Among them was another one created by Johnson – House Bill 190, the measure that enables certain nurse practitioners to become a part of the healthcare providers group allowed to recommend medical marijuana treatments.

Another one, very much approached by the medical marijuana industry is HB 697 which reforms the state systems for regulating the production of medical cannabis and for dispensing these products. Under this legislation from Rep. Tanner Magee (R), regulatory responsibility for the state’s medical marijuana is transferred from the Department of Agriculture and Forestry to the Department of Health. Furthermore, it allows current medical marijuana dispensaries to add new satellite retail stores.

The bill also enables only existing cannabis businesses to qualify for additional licensing opportunities, which already brings worrisome questions around the possibility of new startups joining the industry.

Among other important signed bills is one from Rep. Mandie Landry (D) – HB988 that provides workplace protections for state employees who are registered as medical marijuana patients.

"No state employer shall subject an employee or prospective employee to negative employment consequences just because they test positive for THC as long as they’re a registered medical cannabis patient who received a marijuana recommendation from a licensed physician," the governor said.

The University of Louisiana Monroe’s School of Pharmacy recently became the third in the state to be given a green light to legally research hemp and cannabis. The other two schools already permitted are Louisiana State University Agricultural Center and Southern University Agricultural Center.

Photo: Courtesy of Matteo Paganelli on Unsplash