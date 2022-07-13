Berner's Cookies Opening Its First Cannabis Dispensary In Missouri

Cookies entered into a new partnership with 3Fifteen Primo to open its first Cookies dispensary in Missouri.

Located at 11088 New Halls Ferry Road in St. Louis, the new dispensary will open its doors to the public with a grand opening event on July 16, 2022, at 10 am CST.

Grand opening festivities will include live music, food, giveaways, and more for all registered patients. Additionally, one lucky visitor will have the chance to win a month of Cookies on grand opening day and 15 others will be chosen for an exclusive event with Berner on August 6th.

"We feel honored and excited to be the first cannabis company in Missouri to bring the iconic Cookies brand retail store to our patients here in the show me state" stated Jason Corrado, co-founder and CEO of 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis. "Cookies was born in California, has grown international, and today boasts a huge brand following, due to their innovative products and proprietary strain genetics library. We look forward to supporting this thriving community by bringing this well-respected and top-selling cannabis brand to Missouri."

At the new location, Cookies patients can choose from a selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods. In particular, the store will open with a new menu of exclusive strains. The company's portfolio of in-house brands includes Lemonnade, Collins Ave, Runtz, Minntz and more.

In addition to Cookies latest location, the company also serves patients in Detroit, Oklahoma City, Denver, Las Vegas, Portland and more.

Photo: Courtesy of Cookies

Related News

Invest In The Future Of Medicine Says Berner, CEO Of Cookies At Benzinga's Psychedelics Capital Conference

Burb Receives Approval For 8th Store To Open And This One Is On A University Campus

What, If Any, Celebrity Cannabis Brands Have Been The Most Successful So Far?