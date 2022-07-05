Burb Receives Approval For 8th Store To Open And This One Is On A University Campus

Burb Cannabis Corp. received final approval from the Metro Vancouver Regional District board of directors to open a cannabis retail store at the University of British Columbia, marking it's eighth location in British Columbia, the maximum allowable per the province's current retail cap for any single brand.

"This was a big victory for us after a contentious debate around public safety and community fit," stated John Kaye, CEO and co-founder at Burb. "Despite concerns grounded in age-old stigma from nearby residents, many of whom were off-shore residential owners, the board made an informed decision that aligned with the overwhelming voice of the student body as well as the tenets of legalization in our country. We're beyond excited to bring Burb to campus and provide safe access to students and residents this fall."

The company’s consumer packaged goods business scaled to more than 50 stores in California in just a couple of months since launch. The brand's premium dried flower products can now be found at leading retailers across the state including Cookies, Harborside, Urbn Leaf, Mainstage, Dr. Greenthumb, Emjay and many others.

The brand is under license to TRP for both states and is working with famed LA-based cultivation partner Green Label, headed by Jason McKnight, to provide consistent, premium indoor flower supply for the brand.