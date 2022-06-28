Verano Opening MÜV Winter Haven, The Company's 48th Cannabis Dispensary In Florida

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF VRNO a leading multi-state cannabis company, is opening of MÜV Winter Haven on June 29, the company’s 48th Florida dispensary and 101st nationwide. MÜV Winter Haven, located at 6900 Cypress Garden Boulevard, is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., local time.

“We are excited to open our 48th MÜV location in Florida, MÜV Winter Haven, where our compassionate and dedicated team will have the opportunity to serve Florida’s growing medical cannabis patient community,” stated John Tipton, president of Verano. “Given Winter Haven and the surrounding Polk County region’s booming population growth, we are excited to add a second MÜV dispensary in the area to provide its growing patient base with access to our premium cannabis products.”

As a demonstration of their commitment to provide a convenient and reliable experience for Florida patients, MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their product selection, including the company’s signature Verano Reserve flower line. For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead at MÜV’s website or through the MÜV mobile application available in the Google Play and Apple App stores for express in-store pickup.

MÜV offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations at no cost to the patient. MÜV’s product selection includes edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays; along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

