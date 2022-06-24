Khiron Reveals Results Of 2022 Annual General And Special Meeting

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. KHRNF KHRN (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a global leader in medical cannabis throughout Latin America and Europe, revealed the results of its 2022 annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2022.

Shareholders approved all of the resolutions detailed in the management information circular of the company dated May 17, 2022, namely:

the re-appointment of BDO Canada LLP as auditors of the company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to determine the remuneration for their services;

fixing the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at six;

the election of all of the six management nominees to the board of directors of the company, including Juan Carlos Echeverry, Vicente Fox, Christopher Naprawa, Deborah Rosati, Alvaro Torres and Alvaro Yanez;

the ratification of the amended and restated stock option plan of the company; and

the ratification of the amended and restated RSU plan of the company.

The number of common shares of the company represented at the meeting was 44.1 million or 23.751% of the issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date.

After the completion of the meeting, Deborah Rosati resigned from the board of directors and her positions on all committees of the board of directors. Naprawa, chairman of the company stated, "On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to sincerely and personally thank Deborah for her valuable contribution to our company over the years and wish her all the best."

