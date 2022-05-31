Khiron To Acquire EU-GMP-Certified German Pharmaceuticals Manufacturer And Wholesaler

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. KHRNF KHRN (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), has entered into an agreement to acquire Pharmadrug GmbH from its parent PharmaDrug Inc. PHRX LMLLF.

Pharmadrug GmbH has been active worldwide for almost 40 years as a manufacturer and wholesaler of medicinal products and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Pharmadrug GmbH is EU-GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) and EU-GDP (Good Distribution Practice) certified, fulfilling the European guidelines for the highest quality standards and holds a license to handle narcotics in Germany.

Franziska Katterbach, president of Khiron Europe, stated: "This acquisition will provide us with a European manufacturing and distribution centre for cannabinoid-based medicines with EU-GMP certification. This will have a direct positive impact on our revenues and higher gross margins. The long-established German company will be instrumental in expanding Khiron's product portfolio with new dosage formats and bringing Khiron's full-spectrum extracts to Germany and the United Kingdom to grow the patient base. Our team in Europe is excited to join forces with new colleagues from Pharmadrug GmbH, with their valuable expertise in the German pharmaceutical market."

Under the terms of the deal, Khiron will acquire all of the shares of Pharmadrug GmbH from PharmaDrug, in consideration for common shares of Khiron and a promissory note. An aggregate of 5.5 million Khiron shares are expected to be issued at closing, at a deemed price per Khiron share of $0.16. The promissory note will be issued at closing in the principal amount of $1.1 million and will be non-interest bearing and repayable one year from the date of issue in cash or, at Khiron's option, additional Khiron shares issued at the 10-day volume-weighted average trading price per Khiron share on the TSX Venture Exchange at the time of issue. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. It is expected that the acquisition of Pharmadrug GmbH will constitute an "Expedited Acquisition" under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The parties are targeting a closing on or before the end of July, 2022. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. The agreement was signed on May 31st, 2022.

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Graham on Unsplash

