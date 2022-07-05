Acreage Concludes Operations In State Of Oregon, Closes Sale Of Retail Chain Cannabliss & Co.

Acreage Holdings, Inc. ACRHF ACRDF ACRG ACRG, has executed and closed an amendment to its previously announced asset purchase and services agreement with Chalice Brands Ltd. CHAL CHALF, completing the sale of the company’s four Oregon retail dispensaries branded as Cannabliss & Co.

“We are pleased to bring this transaction to a close and conclude our operations in Oregon, having completed the sale of our cultivation facility earlier this year,” stated Peter Caldini, CEO of Acreage. “Our departure from Oregon is a strategic step forward, allowing us to dedicate our time and resources to our core Northeastern footprint where we see tremendous opportunities for future growth, particularly in the recently expanded New Jersey market and the impending adult-use markets in New York and Connecticut.”

Under the terms of the amended agreement, the buyer has acquired the assets of the dispensaries for $6.5 million consisting of a $250,000 payment previously made at the signing of the original agreement, plus an additional $100,000 in cash at closing, offset by a deduction of $300,000 from the purchase price to settle the accounts payable to the buyer. The remaining amounts owing of $5.85 million have been satisfied by a 36-month secured promissory note bearing interest at a rate of 12% per annum. Under the terms of the note, quarterly interest payments commence on January 1, 2023, principal payments of $1million are due on January 1, 2024 and January 1, 2025, and the remaining principal is due on January 1, 2026.

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

Related News

What, If Any, Celebrity Cannabis Brands Have Been The Most Successful So Far?

Acreage To Launch Social Equity Partnership In Connecticut With Founder Of CannaHealth

EXCLUSIVE: Bennabis Health Teams Up With Acreage's Dispensaries In NJ To Make Medical Cannabis More Affordable