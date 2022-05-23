EXCLUSIVE: Bennabis Health Teams Up With Acreage's Dispensaries In NJ To Make Medical Cannabis More Affordable

Bennabis Health, a company that is helping fill holes in the health insurance industry for medical marijuana patients, has teamed up with The Botanist dispensaries in Southern New Jersey with the goal of improving medical cannabis affordability in the state.

Although not an insurance company, Bennabis Health offers various benefits to medical marijuana patients and those interested in trying it, by providing educational materials and product discounts at network dispensaries, such as Acreage Holdings’ACRG ACRG.B.U)), ACRHF The Botanist. To those who already have medical cannabis cards, Bennabis Health helps them better afford their medicine, at the same time benefiting dispensaries by sending thempatients.

The company’s leadership is a council of highly experienced New Jersey-based health insurance and cannabis industry operations professionals whose focus is on easing the financial burdens of those who can benefit from medical cannabis.

Patients who have or get a medical cannabis card will now be able to find Bennabis Health membership program benefits available at The Botanist locations in New Jersey, including Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, and Williamstown.

"For years it has been true that there are hundreds of thousands of people who can benefit from this medicine but have not yet tried it, either from not knowing enough about it from a trustworthy, scientific source like Bennabis Health or because they cannot afford it. We created Bennabis Health to address both of those needs. Further increasing our network by adding three locations of The Botanist is a significant step for New Jersey patients." Don Parisi, Bennabis Health president told Benzinga.

Partnership with The Botanist dispensaries is a part of the company’s plant to roll out across the state. Not only that, the company aims to become the first in the nation to offer health coverage for patients who need help paying for their medical cannabis.

The Botanist dispensaries in New Jersey offer a wide variety of whole flower strains, pre-rolls, and vape cartridges.

"The Botanist has proudly served New Jersey medical patients for almost five years and is thrilled to partner with Bennabis Health to continue providing access and affordable health coverage to patients across the state,” stated Brian Sickora, Acreage general manager for the state of New Jersey.

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash