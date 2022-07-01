ñol

Kill Cliff, CBD Ennergy Drink Company, Seals Deal To Become One Of The World's Largest MMA Clubs: 'Kill Cliff FC'

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 1, 2022 9:41 AM | 1 min read

Atlanta-based Kill Cliff, the official energy drink of the World Champion Atlanta Braves, now has its own championship-caliber professional MMA team.

In a deal to take over the naming rights of Sanford MMA, “Kill Cliff FC” (Kill Cliff Fight Club) is now one of the world’s most prestigious MMA teams.

Kill Cliff FC boasts a roster of over 80 professional fighters including current and former champions from the UFC, Bellator, One, and many other MMA organizations around the world. Over the past few years, the team has developed into a true powerhouse fostering legends and superstars like Robbie Lawler, Gilbert Burns, Aung La Nsang, Logan Storley and many others.

“Kill Cliff FC firmly plants Kill Cliff at the epicenter of one of the most exciting and largest sports in the world,” stated Kill Cliff CEO, John Timar. “Our brand emerged from the Navy SEAL community with the idea of creating clean and natural drinks to fuel the toughest and most elite athletes on the planet. With signature drinks from Joe Rogan and Israel Adesanya already in the Kill Cliff arsenal, this is a natural progression for our brand. We like to think about the realm of the possible, act boldly, disrupt and innovate. Now, we have a pro sports team. That’s pretty cool.”

Kill Cliff FC will have multiple fighters featured in one or more leagues nearly every weekend of the year.

Photo: Courtesy of Kill Cliff

