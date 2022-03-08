Kill Cliff Rolls Out Second High Caffeine, High CBD Beverage: Laser Lemons

Kill Cliff is releasing a second beverage in its Octane product line: Laser Lemons. Octane contains 125mg of clean caffeine as well as 25mg of CBD and was launched with the Killer Cliffsicle in November 2020.

Laser Lemons expands the flavor offering of Kill Cliff’s new beverage category that blends high caffeine with high CBD, with a lemon explosion infused with ginger, honey and herbs to make a refreshing drink.

Kill Cliff CEO and former Navy SEAL, John Timar, stated, “Consumers are already coupling CBD and caffeine products in their daily regimen, so the Octane line is a natural extension to support this usage occasion in an RTD format. Laser Lemons is a great next step to further cement our position as the trailblazer in an exciting new category. It is also unlike any flavor we've ever created. Enjoy!”

John Brenkus, Kill Cliff CMO, adds, “We have been innovating in the CBD category since early 2019 and we’re proud to have built the most dominant CBD beverage company in America. We continue to expand our audience through ground breaking, fresh product innovation. Octane’s success stems from giving consumers all the benefits of caffeine smoothed over with CBD.”

Founded by a Navy SEAL, Kill Cliff has donated over a million dollars to The Navy SEAL Foundation by donating a portion of proceeds from every order. With signature drinks from Joe Rogan and Israel Adesanya, Kill Cliff is redefining the clean energy space.