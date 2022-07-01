Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Trulieve, High Tide, Texas Original & Verano Holdings

Trulieve Cannabis Expands Retail Footprint In FL & WV

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF is bolstering its national retail footprint with two new stores.

The new medical dispensary located at 525 Granville Square in Morgantown-Granville, West Virginia is kicking off cannabis sales on Friday, July 1.

The 5,100 square-foot dispensary, the company’s fifth retail location in the Mountain State, is situated in a highly trafficked area of Morgantown, adjacent to University Town Center and within the Granville Square Shops outlet mall.

“Trulieve's growing retail footprint demonstrates our ongoing commitment to provide the best quality services and products for the state's registered medical cannabis patients,” Kim Rivers, the company’s CEO said. “We look forward to supporting our patients throughout their cannabis journey and strengthening community connections in this developing market."

The Tallahassee-based company also announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Coral Springs, Florida.

Located at 10400 W. Atlantic Blvd., the doors will open at 9 am on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the largest selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers and more.

High Tide Launches Rec Marijuana Sales At Another Alberta Location

Canadian cannabis retailer High Tide Inc. HITI HITI 2LYA has recently opened another Canna Cabana store in Alberta.

Located at 993 Fir Street in Sherwood Park the new store kicked off sales of recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use.

This opening represents the company's 127th branded retail location across Canada, and 66th in Alberta, selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories.

"With the opening of this new store in the fast-growing community of Sherwood Park, we are further growing our footprint in the greater Edmonton region and bringing our innovative discount club model to the doorsteps of thousands of potential new customers,” Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide said. “Our Canna Cabana locations in Edmonton and other nearby communities have been well-received, and we expect to see similar success in Sherwood Park."

Texas Original Opens New Prescription Pickup Location In Waco

Texas Original, Texas’ leading medical cannabis provider, announced its newest prescription pickup location has opened in Waco, Texas.

The new location is Waco’s first medical cannabis pickup site and the first drive-thru location in the state.

The pickup location is open every Friday between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. for patients who qualify under the Compassionate Use Program.

Registered physicians can prescribe medical cannabis to treat conditions including epilepsy, cancer, PTSD and hundreds of neurodegenerative disorders.

“Getting your medical cannabis prescription filled should be as easy as picking up any other medicine,” Morris Denton, CEO of Texas Original said. “Swiftly receiving care from the comfort of your car is another significant step toward expanding access for our patients. I encourage Waco residents to ask their doctors about the life-changing benefits of medical cannabis and reach out to us to start experiencing relief as soon as possible.”

Verano Holdings Opens MÜV Winter Haven, Florida’s 48th Store

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNO VRNOF has opened MÜV Winter Haven, its 48th Florida dispensary and 101st nationwide.

Located at 6900 Cypress Garden Boulevard in Winter Haven, the new store features online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive, award-winning product selection, including the company’s signature Verano Reserve flower line.

“Given Winter Haven and the surrounding Polk County region’s booming population growth, we are excited to add a second MÜV dispensary in the area to provide its growing patient base with access to our premium cannabis products,” John Tipton, president of Verano said.

The Chicago-based company also announced the opening of MÜV Tamarac on Friday, July 1, the its 49th Florida dispensary and 102nd nationwide.

Located at 6510 University Drive, is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., local time.

Benzinga photo. Source: Image from Shutterstock