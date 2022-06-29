EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Dispensaries At Music Festival, Northern Nights Announces Full Cannabis Details & Partners

Northern Nights Music Festival announced the cannabis-related details and partners for its highly-anticipated return to California’s Redwood Forest from July 15-17, 2022. Taking place at Cook’s Valley Campground in Piercy on the Humboldt / Mendocino border, the beloved festival has built its name on an eclectic mix of cutting-edge music, industry-leading cannabis programming and serene natural landscapes.

As a pioneer in the music-meets-cannabis space, Northern Nights was the first music festival to feature legal onsite cannabis sales and consumption.

Northern Nights also confirmed Wednesday that it will be the first music festival with dispensaries located at stages and the first to have several on-site dispensaries at their 2022 edition.

The event will feature a plethora of Emerald Cup winners, such as Mendocino Hashery CO’s top winning solventless hash, the winners of best in show Farmer and The Felon, top beverage Lagunitas HIFI Sessions and top winning cartridge Jetty Extracts.

The area will also feature Coastal Sun, known for its organic flowers & pre-rolls, along with AbsoluteXtracts' (ABX) high-quality, full-spectrum cannabis concentrates.

The main stage will offer an experiential lounge and hash bar with Heritage Mendocino and Ispire, hosting terpene tastings at the Hash Bar with featured sponsors Select and Terp Hogz.

Grove Stage visitors will enjoy art, movement and a grounding spiritual journey with Humboldt Seed Co and HumFarms. Attendees can also take part in an expanded yoga and wellness program, including cannabis-themed activities.

Additional partners at Northern Nights include Boveda, known as the original terpene shield that provides two-way humidity control.

Northern Nights also invites attendees to Find Fun Things, Win a Prize! The cannabis zones will include an interactive Scavenger Hunt.

So Much Talent

With their phase two music lineup, Northern Nights recently added even more to the lineup including the electrifying live act Two Feet, fast-rising Denver-based producer Of The Trees, empowering queer artist Wreckno a fan-favorite at festivals and Grammy-nominated artist ford who blends indie and electronic sensibilities.

Other new highlights include Balkan Bump, Smoakland, Modern Biology, Equanimous, Subsuelo, and more. Phase two also includes the addition of talented Featured Muralists who will be sharing their work at Northern Nights. Artists include Blake Reagan, Dmise, Eon75, and more.

Northern Nights previously announced phase one lineup was led by Dirtybird founder Claude VonStroke, genre-blending South London producer TroyBoi, French live performance maestro CloZee, hitmaking UK phenom Elderbrook, and the illustrious Los Angeles house producer SNBRN.

The multi-style billing of Northern Nights continues with bass music pioneer David Starfire, fellow LA house favorite J. Worra, English music producer Khushi, acclaimed Japanese-American upstart Qrion, global dance meets 808 bass music creator SOOHAN, tech-house’s rising star Westend, and many more.

Image: Courtesy of Northern Nights