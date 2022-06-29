Flower One Hires Tim Shoemake As Chief Operating Officer

Flower One Holdings Inc. FLOOF FONE F appointed Tim Shoemake as its COO.

“We are very excited to have Tim on board, as he brings a unique combination of experience both inside and outside of cannabis to the table,” stated Kellen O’Keefe, Flower One’s president & CEO. “Tim’s expertise in large-scale, highly competitive perishable goods manufacturing makes him a valuable asset, and we look forward to working closely with him to assure we deliver the quality and consistency needed to be successful.”

Shoemake has over 25 years of experience in global agriculture, and food and beverage manufacturing for some of the largest brands and retailers in the world. Tim has founded multiple companies in the food and agriculture industries, leading to successful exits. His agriculture experience includes complex supply chain and large-scale juice production for industry heavyweights such as Odwalla (The Coca Cola Company KO), Naked Juice (PepsiCo PEP) and Evolution Fresh (Starbucks SBUX). Tim’s career in private label juice manufacturing includes exclusive partnerships with grocery leaders such as Costco and Safeway. Tim has true seed to sale experience across multiple industries. After entering cannabis, Tim has worked in the industry for both multi-state and publicly-traded companies in California, Colorado, and Nevada.

“Finding somebody with Tim’s level of experience, that also aligns with our culture at Flower One is no easy task. We have searched long and hard for the right talent, and are proud to welcome Tim to our executive team,” stated Salpy Boyajian, Flower One’s executive vice president & board chairman.

