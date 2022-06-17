Flower One Launches Veteran Created And Inspired Cannabis Brand, Kuno

Flower One Holdings Inc. FLOOF FONE F will be launching Kuno, a veteran-created and inspired brand. Kuno’s products will be available at a discounted price to veterans at participating retailers. A portion of the brand’s sales will be donated to the SEAL Future Foundation and other veteran-focused charity organizations.

“Kuno was created with the intent of making quality cannabis products more readily available to veterans,” stated Grayson Bowman, Flower One’s director of special operations & former Navy SEAL. “We have carefully selected genetics with cannabinoid profiles for Kuno that are best suited to meet the needs of my fellow veteran community.”

Kuno products will be available in Nevada at Jardin, Oasis, NuWu and other participating retailers starting June 24, 2022. Products from this launch will include 1/2 oz and 1/8 oz of premium full-sized, single-strain flower.

About SEAL Future Foundation

SEAL Future Foundation is the lifetime transition partner for Navy SEALs. Their mission is to provide Navy SEALs with a foundation that supports their well-being, education and career to continue a life of service within their communities. SFF offers transitioning SEALs the compressive components of a successful transition trough their four pillars: health, career, education and community. By focusing on the four pillars, SFF is able to offer the support necessary for SEALs to realize their full potential and to continue to serve their new communities, families, and employers with the same passion and commitment they had in the teams.

Photo by Shelby Ireland on Unsplash

Related News

Flower One's CEO Kellen O'Keefe Named Advisory Board Member To 'The Weldon Project'