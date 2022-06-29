Zoned Properties Invests In AnamiTech & GreenSpace PropTech Platform

Zoned Properties, Inc. ZDPY has invested in Anami Technologies, Inc., which recently launched its flagship property technology (“proptech”) platform, GreenSpace.

AnamiTech is the brainchild of Mike Wilson, a veteran entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Temeka Group, an interior design and construction company serving brands like Vans, Nike NKE and the Los Angeles Clippers. Working closely with legal cannabis operators, Mike observed firsthand the myriad challenges facing startups in this nascent space. He went on to create AnamiTech to provide easy-to-use and cost-efficient business software for the industry.

At the core of the Zoned Properties mission is to provide real estate services for emerging and regulated industries that can address the material pain points of complex real estate development projects. The company is investing in proptech projects that aim to focus on solutions to these obstacles from the very beginning of a project and provide support through a project’s operational growth. Zoned Properties is pinpointing critical needs in regulated real estate markets to address how the consumer and the community as a whole interact with the built retail environment.

“We believe proptech is the future of the real estate industry, and we are thrilled to add another amazing proptech tool to our tech-stack at Zoned Properties,” stated Berekk Blackwell, COO for Zoned Properties. “The synergies between Zoned Properties, AnamiTech and Temeka Group were immediately evident once our teams started collaborating. We will work to position the GreenSpace platform along-side our own ReZone platform that is currently being developed and is in beta testing. We believe proptech has the opportunity to add significant value to the emerging cannabis real estate sector.”

Investment Highlights & Proptech Platform Overview

Zoned Properties invested $50,000 in AnamiTech’s series A convertible preferred stock financing

Zoned Properties, AnamiTech and Temeka Group exploring formation of a strategic relationship

Proptech alignment between ReZone and GreenSpace platforms being evaluated

AnamiTech’s GreenSpace platform recently moved from beta testing into revenue stage

GreenSpace already interacting with users across 15+ cannabis operators and growers with over 100 locations across various state markets

GreenSpace platform utilized by major cannabis brands, including Cookies, Embarc and Stiiizy

“We believe that a partnership with Zoned Properties and its proptech platform would compliment AnamiTech’s GreenSpace platform,” stated Mike Wilson, founder and CEO of AnamiTech. “GreenSpace offers a holistic cloud-based software solution for cannabis operators, growers and others in the cannabis industry to manage their projects and day-to-day operations remotely, as well as monitor crucial time sensitive events and compliance requirements. The GreenSpace project has now launched nationwide, with new customers being added ahead of projections. We look forward to working with Zoned Properties, with a goal of integrating our two platforms for the cannabis industry and leveling the playing field for small to midsize companies. We believe a strategic alignment between AnamiTech and Zoned Properties could compress time to market for companies tapping into these powerful tools.”

