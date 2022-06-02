Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Fire & Flower, POSaBIT, Zoned Properties, Urban Aroma

Fire & Flower Names Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Exec To Serve As CEO

Cannabis consumer technology and retail platform, Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. FAF FFLWF has tapped Stéphane Trudel to serve as its new CEO, replacing Trevor Fencott.

Trudel is currently senior vice president of operations for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

He was initially appointed as a director of the Company in June 2020 and serves as a member of the audit committee and corporate governance as well as on the compensation committee of the board of directors.

Fencott also resigned from the Company’s board of directors and Trudel resigned from his above-mentioned company roles as well as his position with ACT upon completion of his transitional duties.

“Stéphane is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the retail sector that we believe will be invaluable to the Company as we embark on our next phase of growth as a leader in technology-driven cannabis retail,” Donald Wright, chair of the board of directors said.

POSaBIT Taps Julie Solomon As CRO

POSaBIT Systems Corporation PBIT POSAF has appointed Julie Solomon, Ph.D. to serve as its chief revenue officer.

Solomon joins POSaBIT from Synctera, a leading FinTech banking provider where she held the same position.

Solomon has more than 25 years of experience in the FinTech space. Before joining Synctera, she spent more than 15 years at Envestnet | Yodlee, a data aggregation and data analytics platform for digital financial services, where she most recently served as senior vice president and head of sales.

“Consolidating these customer-facing teams under Julie’s leadership enables a more unified approach to the market and will help us to better leverage our success to further expand our business,” Ryan Hamlin, the company’s CEO and co-founder said. “Her extensive experience leading go-to-market teams for fintech organizations will be invaluable as we pursue new markets, add more retail partners and tap into growth opportunities within our existing base of retailers.”

Zoned Properties Welcomes Daniel Gauthier As CLO

Zoned Properties, Inc. ZDPY has welcomed Daniel Gauthier to its team of executives.

In addition to being named as the company’s new chief legal officer, Gauthier will serve multiple related roles for Zoned Properties, including chief compliance officer and corporate secretary of the corporation.

Gauthier is also an attorney at Rose Law Group PC, a law firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona, which has a long-standing history of serving clients in emerging and innovative markets including the regulated cannabis space.

For the past several years, Gauthier has provided the company’s team with exceptional legal and business services as outside transactional counsel related to the Company’s commercial real estate services.

“Zoned Properties is a pioneer in the regulated commercial real estate industry. After working with the Company for several years and seeing firsthand their community-driven, innovative approach to commercial real estate development, I knew I wanted to join Zoned Properties in their efforts to expand nationally as a leader in this rapidly emerging and evolving industry,” Gauthier said.

Urban Aroma Names John Monopoly New CEO

Urban Aroma, a cannabis platform connecting N.Y. and D.C. consumers to cannabis brands, delivery services and dispensaries that support legalization, social equity, fair access and consumption for all has named John Monopoly its new CEO.

Monopoly, a music industry and marketing veteran, is credited with discovering and managing long-time client Kanye West. He has also worked with other artists like Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott as well as brands including Pheed, Zumani and Guff during his 25- year plus career during which he developed music acts, brands and cannabis companies alike.

"I've been watching the amazing work Urban Aroma has been doing, and the foundation they have been laying to ensure the underground origins of the cannabis movement is respected and will continue to be part of the legacy of the cannabis industry as it continues to grow, both in terms of legalization and accessibility,” Monopoly said. “Our goal is to continue to advocate for change, across both policies and ownership, to ensure our people are represented and in the room at each stage of the growing cannabis industry journey, especially across N.Y. and D.C.”

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash