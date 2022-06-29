ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Tilray Medical Expands Portfolio Of Medical Cannabis Products In The UK

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 29, 2022 7:22 AM | 1 min read
Tilray Medical Expands Portfolio Of Medical Cannabis Products In The UK

Tilray Brands, Inc.’s TLRY TLRY medical cannabis division, Tilray Medical, has expanded its medical cannabis offerings in the United Kingdom.

Denise Faltischek, Tilray’s chief strategy officer, and head of international business, stated, “The demand for medical cannabis in the UK is growing rapidly. We are incredibly proud to provide patients in the UK with high-quality, consistent medical cannabis products they can rely on and are accessible to them.”

Tilray Medical now offers an extensive selection of medical cannabis products including a market leading portfolio of cannabis flowers with THC potencies that span from 10% to 25% and offer a range of different ratios. By offering such a broad range of cannabis flower products in the UK, Tilray Medical hopes to expand the range of treatment options available to patients and ensure prescribers and patients are provided with a safe and reliable choice as they embark on their medical cannabis journey.

In the UK, patients may obtain prescriptions for medical cannabis through their specialist doctor. Tilray Medical supplies the UK and the rest of our international business with EU-GMP certified medical cannabis from its facilities in Portugal, providing patients with safe and reliable access to medical cannabis.

Photo by Ryan Lange on Unsplash

Related News

Sentiment For Tilray Stock Should Improve, This Analyst Tells Us Why

Tilray's Medical Cannabis Facility Visited By Government Of Luxembourg Delegation

Canadian Cannabis Sales Continue To Rebound In April, Here's Why

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Denise FaltischekTilray MedicalCannabisNewsPenny StocksSmall CapMarkets