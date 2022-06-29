Tilray Medical Expands Portfolio Of Medical Cannabis Products In The UK

Tilray Brands, Inc.’s TLRY TLRY medical cannabis division, Tilray Medical, has expanded its medical cannabis offerings in the United Kingdom.
Denise Faltischek, Tilray’s chief strategy officer, and head of international business, stated, “The demand for medical cannabis in the UK is growing rapidly. We are incredibly proud to provide patients in the UK with high-quality, consistent medical cannabis products they can rely on and are accessible to them.”
Tilray Medical now offers an extensive selection of medical cannabis products including a market leading portfolio of cannabis flowers with THC potencies that span from 10% to 25% and offer a range of different ratios. By offering such a broad range of cannabis flower products in the UK, Tilray Medical hopes to expand the range of treatment options available to patients and ensure prescribers and patients are provided with a safe and reliable choice as they embark on their medical cannabis journey.
In the UK, patients may obtain prescriptions for medical cannabis through their specialist doctor. Tilray Medical supplies the UK and the rest of our international business with EU-GMP certified medical cannabis from its facilities in Portugal, providing patients with safe and reliable access to medical cannabis.
Photo by Ryan Lange on Unsplash
