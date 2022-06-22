Tilray's Medical Cannabis Facility Visited By Government Of Luxembourg Delegation

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY welcomed the Luxembourg Ministry of Health delegation to the company’s European campus and facility located in Cantanhede, Portugal. Tilray’s EU-GMP-certified medical cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility in Portugal provides patients in Luxembourg and across Europe, where permitted by law, with safe and reliable access to medical cannabis.

The visit was organized to give the Luxembourg delegation a firsthand view of Tilray’s EU-GMP operations in Portugal, the premiere medical cannabis site in Europe. The delegation included:

Paulette Lenert , Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health of Luxembourg

H. E. Conrad Bruch , Ambassador of Luxembourg to Portugal

Alain Origer , national drugs coordinator

Laura Valli , international affairs coordinator

Bob Lessel, social health department

Sven Back, department of narcotics and medicinal cannabis

Sascha Mielcarek, Tilray’s managing director in Europe, stated, “We are honored to host the Luxembourg Ministry of Health Delegation at our state-of-the-art cannabis facility in Cantanhede, Portugal. Demand for cannabis legalization in Europe is growing rapidly and we are incredibly proud to service the patients in Luxembourg and around the world with the high-quality medical cannabis products they rely on and in the formats they prefer.”

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray, Aphria, Broken Coast, and Symbios. Tilray Medical is one of the biggest suppliers of medical cannabis brands to patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers, and governments, in 20 countries and across five continents.

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash

