ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Can4Med Expecting First Shipment Of Medical Grade Cannabis For Distribution In Poland

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 28, 2022 8:18 AM | 1 min read
Can4Med Expecting First Shipment Of Medical Grade Cannabis For Distribution In Poland

Can4Med LLC is expecting its first shipment of medical grade cannabis for purposes of distribution in Poland. Can4Med will distribute the products to an extensive network of pharmacy partners throughout the country.

"This significant milestone marks a major step forward in providing pharmacies and patients with regular access to cannabis for medical purposes. Can4Med is actively growing its supply contracts to provide approved products to the Polish market," stated Can4Med CEO Arek Piotrowicz.

Polish legislation allows physicians to prescribe medical cannabis products to patients who can then access it through registered pharmacies. On some specific occasions, products can be covered under public health insurance.

Poland is one of Europe's largest medical cannabis markets by patient count and is forecast to grow significantly given its large population and growing market demand.

Cannabis products in Poland must be approved by government regulators before being made available for distribution.

About Can4Med

Can4Med is an experienced pharmaceutical wholesaler specializing in the acquisition, registration, and distribution of medical cannabis and products containing THC and other cannabinoids in Poland. Can4Med holds a general pharmaceutical wholesaler license which permits the marketing and distribution of narcotics for medical purposes (I-N group of medications) and allows the wholesaling of medicinal products and pharmaceutical raw materials for pharmacy prescriptions. Backed by an experienced and knowledgeable management team and staff, Can4Med is well-positioned to register and distribute cannabis products throughout Poland. Can4Med has a fully established partnership with a German licensed narcotics wholesaler allowing for the fluid trade of products through Poland and Germany.

Related News

Can4Med Becomes Licensed To Wholesale Medical Cannabis Products In Poland

 

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Arek PiotrowiczCan4Med LLCCannabisNewsMarkets