Can4Med Becomes Licensed To Wholesale Medical Cannabis Products In Poland

Can4Med, a licensed wholesale specializing in medical products containing THC and cannabinoids has obtained Polish authorization to supply medical products and raw materials for cannabis pharmaceutical sales. The company has signed supply agreement term sheets for up to 100kg a month of high THC oil and flower at competitive rates and is in the process of registering the products in Poland.

Maximilian Weinberg founder of Can4Med, stated "Demand for medical cannabis products is rapidly growing in Poland. While supply constrains and a lack of authorized products has stifled growth in the Polish market, Can4Med can now quickly satisfy doctor and patient demand throughout the country. With an ageing population of over 40 million and openness to natural medicine, Poland is the perfect growth opportunity for medical cannabis in Europe."

Can4Med will offer a variety of products, tailored to the needs of its contractors and patients. The company claims that over 90% of pharmacies in Poland are ready to dispense medical cannabis prescription to patients for indications such as pain management, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the side effects of chemotherapy.

All Can4Med products are approved for sale in Poland and manufactured under GMP conditions and are subject to constant quality control.

Photo: Courtesy of Shelby Ireland on Unsplash