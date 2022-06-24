Move Over Wine, Craft Beer, Olive Oil: First-Ever California State Fair Cannabis Award Winners Announced

Recognized for the best in agriculture, wine, craft beer, olive oil and cheese, the California State Fair can now boast outstanding cannabis.

For the first time ever, the CA State Fair announced the inaugural award-winning cultivars and cultivators from throughout California. Growers from the North Coast made a big showing, particularly in the outdoor category.

An Historic Moment For The Cannabis Industry

More than 300 entries were evaluated for the competition and a total of 60 trophies and medals were awarded, consisting of gold and silver by division and category, as well as the coveted Golden Bear Award for the “Best of California” overall winners. MOCA Humboldt, Esensia and Greenshock Farms were among the top winners.

Esensia Farm, CA

“Adding cannabis cultivation, alongside wine, craft beer, cheese and olive oil, was a perfect fit with the CA State Fair’s history of celebrating California’s rich agriculture history,” said Jess Durfee, California Exposition & State Fair board of director chair. “We are excited for our inaugural winners.”

The science-based competition evaluated cannabis flower across three divisions: indoor, mixed light and outdoor. Lab testing was provided by SC Labs, California’s premier testing facilities, to determine the winners in 10 categories: Cannabinoids consisting of CBDa, CBGa and THCa, as well as Terpenes including Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Ocimene, Terpinolene, Pinene and a co-dominant category.

Each entry was put through the full gamut of California compliance testing requirements to maximize public safety and identify the award-winning genetics.

"Award-winning cannabis comes from the immaculate care, craft and skill in the drying, curing and preservation of the most fleeting quality indicators that cannabis produces -- which are the terpenes and other trace volatile compounds present in any given cultivar," said SC Labs co-founder Alec Dixon. "These compounds (when abundant and preserved) work synergistically with cannabinoids to substantiate the overall flavor, aroma and unique effect spectrum possible within this great plant. Each award winner exemplifies these attributes, which are what help to define premium-quality, craft-cannabis."

Science-Based Lab Testing

“We love the science-based lab testing involved with this competition and are honored to be a part of the legendary CA State Fair,” said Aaron Salles, MOCA Humboldt's VP of marketing and sales. “This relationship lends legitimacy to our industry and provides us an opportunity to educate people about the many benefits of the cannabis plant.”

A full list of this year’s winners is available HERE.