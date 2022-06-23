EXCLUSIVE: Mike Tyson's Brand 'Tyson 2.0' Collaborates With Stündenglass To Launch Tyson 2.0 x Stündenglass

Mike Tyson and his newly launched brand, Tyson 2.0, are collaborating with Stündenglass, the world’s first gravity-powered infuser, to introduce the Tyson 2.0 x Stündenglass in Tyson’s signature red. Tyson 2.0 x Stündenglass is launching in stores and online through the Stündenglass website.

“Looking forward to the collaboration with Stündenglass as we launch the first-ever Tyson 2.0 x Stündenglass Gravity Infuser, bringing consumers and fans a new way to elevate their everyday consumption,” said Tyson, co-founder and chief brand officer of Tyson 2.0. “Thanks to our friends at Stündenglass, we’re bringing the most innovative technology to market and giving fans a powerful and memorable experience, that’s second to none.”

The renowned heavyweight boxer has an elevated vision for Tyson 2.0.

Tyson 2.0 x Stündenglass together offer a first-of-its-kind, immersive and contactless experience through a patented 360-degree gravity system that generates kinetic motion activation via cascading water, opposing airflow technology and the natural force of gravity.

“Through this partnership, we aim to expand and build on Mike’s vision for the industry. We are proud to partner with a like-minded organization that is focused on inclusion and social equity. We want to bring together our communities to ensure everyone levels up. It’s truly an honor to work with someone I watched growing up, who is one of the greatest athletes of all time,” said Chris Folkerts, Stündenglass CEO.

The Tyson 2.0 x Stündenglass features two glass globes that connect to a red and black metal base, which is made of aircraft-grade aluminum, surgical-grade stainless steel and high-quality Teflon seals. Besides a built-in percolation system that delivers water-filtered, cooled smoke, a 3-foot silicone hose, a versatile design for multiple uses and a 360 Rotatable activation. Custom molded boxing glove glass globes. The Champions Globes will also be available for purchase, separately in clear and red.

“Tyson 2.0 is committed to delivering innovative, premium quality products that are Tyson-approved, and our partnership with Stündenglass, allows us to further deliver on that promise, bringing state-of-the-art technologies to consumers nationwide,” said Adam Wilks, CEO of Tyson 2.0. “The novel technology and sleek, eye-catching design of Stündenglass coupled with Tyson’s signature red makes it a perfect partner for the Tyson 2.0 brand.”

Along with a patented design backed by an extended 10-year warranty, the Stündenglass Gravity Infuser comes packaged in a custom reusable box for safe storage and transportation.

Tyson 2.0 x Stündenglass retails for $599.95 and is available exclusively on stundenglass.com and can be purchased via Sezzle.

You can watch the video "Tyson 2.0 x Stündenglass" HERE

Photo: Courtesy of Stündenglass