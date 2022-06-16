Tilray's Broken Coast Launches New Summer Lineup Of Cannabis Products

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY is expanding Broken Coast’s cannabis portfolio with the launch of their summer lineup of products, including: premium craft-cannabis BC (British Columbia) flower, liquid wax vapes and butane hash oil ("BHO") vapes.

"Broken Coast is a heritage cannabis brand that provides consumers with exceptional experiences through its unique small-batch craft cannabis offerings." stated Kyle Asselstine, Broken Coast’s brand manager. "Now with our best-in-class BHO extraction lab, we are able to produce the highest-quality vape and concentrate products with full spectrum, terpene-rich extracts. We’re extremely proud and excited to offer our new summer lineup of full spectrum ‘woah’.”

Broken Coast’s summer lineup includes;

Craft Butane Hash Oil Vapes

Amnesia Haze Live Resin 510 Vapes: Broken Coast’s Amnesia Haze live resin vapes are made with full-spectrum concentrate derived from flash-frozen flower, with 75% THC and 8% terpenes.

Up In The Sky Liquid Wax 510 Vapes: Known for their strong terpene profile that smacks of citrus and spice. The Up In The Sky full-spectrum liquid wax vape has a dominant terpene profile that includes caryophyllene, myrcene and limonene. With a 73%-80% THC, the bold lime and orange zest are unleashed in this full spectrum format.

Small Batch Premium Flower

Sour OG: Broken Coast’s Sour OG flower is a legacy sativa-dominant strain with a terpene profile that includes caryophyllene, myrcene, limonene and beta-pinene, producing flavor with notes of lime and diesel. The lime green and purple buds have a THC potency between 19-25% and 3-5% terps, available in 1 g, 3.5 g and 7 g dried flower varieties.

Amnesia Haze: Grown in small-batch, strain-specific rooms, then slowly hang cured and hand trimmed, this whole flower comes in between 20-26% THC.

Sunset Sherbet: With the most abundant terpenes being caryophyllene, linalool and myrcene, Sunset Sherbet evokes the smell and taste of a basket of fresh strawberries and guava, and THC content is 20-25%.

Platinum Garlic: Hybrid hitting 19-25% THC and 2-4% terpenes. Featuring pungent onion and bold garlic aromas with sweetness and a touch of vanilla owing to their abundant caryophyllene, myrcene and terpinolene terpenes. (Currently available in BC, Available Nationally in July)

