InterCure And Berner's Cookies Launch Flagship Cannabis Pharmacy In Be'er Sheva, Israel

InterCure Ltd. INCR INCR INCR is opening its flagship Cookies pharmacy in Be'er Sheva, the largest city in Israel's southern region, known as the capital of the Negev.

The pharmacy is located in the center of Be'er Sheva in front of city hall, in a building that covers an area of over 1,000 square meters and is painted entirely in the globally recognized Cookies baby blue. To the company’s knowledge, this is the largest medical cannabis dedicated pharmacy in the world.

InterCure is marking the occasion with grand opening festivities throughout the day, which include live music, food trucks, deals and special offers for all patients living in Be'er Sheva and the surrounding towns. Additionally, for the first time, patients in the south will have access to the highly demanded Cookies GMP products such as: Cake Mix, Melonatta, Fly and Ooh La La, cultivated at IntreCure's southern facility.

"We are happy to bring our unmatched quality experience to patients in southern Israel," stated InterCure’s CEO, Alexander Rabinovitch. "Be'er Sheva is the ideal location for the launch of our flagship Cookies pharmacy, meeting the needs of local patients suffering from a lack in professional service and high-quality products. We are proud to invest in the capital of the south and to open the largest medical cannabis dedicated pharmacy with the widest selection of high-quality branded products, meeting the needs of patients and laying the infrastructure for the future adult use market."

Photo: Courtesy of InterCure Ltd.

Related News

InterCure Begins 2022 With Record-Breaking Q1 Financial Results, Up 9% Sequentially From Prior Quarter

InterCure Reports Record FY 2021 Revenue Of $89M, Q4 Adjusted EBITDA Spikes 140% YoY

Analyst on Charlotte's Web: 'We Stay Neutral, But Do Keep An Eye On This CBD Sector Bellwether Stock'