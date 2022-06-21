Buddies Brand Partners Xzibit And His Napalm Cannabis Brand

Buddies Brand, Inc., a leading cannabis brand with products available on more than 1000 retail menus, entered into a strategic alliance with West Coast rap artist and television personality, Alvin 'Xzibit' Joiner, and his cannabis brand, Napalm.

As part of the strategic alliance, Joiner has been named the creative director for the Buddies and Napalm cannabis products. This new role will utilize his experience to provide assistance with product development and marketing operations. The alliance also includes an agreement for Napalm products to be manufactured at Buddies' Redding, California manufacturing facility and distributed by NABIS.

"For Napalm, this partnership allows our brand to further streamline and expedite product development, vertically integrate, and provide distribution to our retail partners at a much higher level," stated Joiner, founder of Napalm cannabis products. "West Coast cannabis customers love Buddies products and this partnership of two powerhouse brands, plus NABIS for distribution, will take us to new heights and help expand Napalm into more markets."

Napalm cannabis products are currently available in California with plans to expand nationally through its strategic alliance with Buddies.

"We have worked very hard to build Buddies to become one of the most consistent, popular, and in-demand brands on the West Coast," stated Bryan Cochran, president of Buddies. "This partnership with Xzibit and Napalm unites and elevates both of our organizations' strengths. Alvin's work ethic and his passion for cannabis and music is something we're very excited about, and even more so when combined with our award-winning products, team, and strategic partners."

Photo: Courtesy of Buddies Brand, Inc.