Trulieve Opens Medical Marijuana Dispensary In New Port Richey, Florida

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 16, 2022 8:30 AM | 2 min read

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF TRUL is opening a new medical dispensary in New Port Richey, Florida. Located at 5422 US Hwy 19, the doors will open at 9 a.m. on June 16, 2022.

Grand opening festivities throughout the day at the new dispensary will include numerous partner giveaways, music, food trucks, deals and specials, and all registered patients will receive a 25% discount. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup. As always, all first-time guests are eligible for a 50% new customer discount at any Florida-based location.

"Trulieve is proud to expand access to medical marijuana for Florida's patient population," stated Trulieve's CEO Kim Rivers, "Trulieve is committed to investing in communities where we operate, as well as offering patients access to high quality products and providing exceptional customer experiences."

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's retail employees are trained to provide personalized patient care and support individuals at every stage of their cannabis journeys. Trulieve dispensaries throughout Florida offer on-site consultations to help patients obtain appropriate medical products and dosages to ensure optimal cannabis experiences.

Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more.

The company portfolio of in-house brands includes Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, Sweet Talk and Modern Flower. Patients also have access to brands such as Bellamy Brothers, Bhang, Binske, Blue River, Black Tuna, DeLisioso, Love's Oven, O.pen and Sunshine Cannabis.

Photo: Courtesy of Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

