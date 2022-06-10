Trulieve Reveals Results Of 2022 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF TRUL announced the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 8, 2022.

The company put forward the following resolutions to be voted on by shareholders at the meeting, all of which were approved:

To elect eight directors for the forthcoming year from the nominees proposed by the board.

To appoint Marcum LLP as auditors for the company and authorization of the board of directors to fix the auditors' remuneration and terms of engagement.

A total of 97.29 million of the 184.18 million votes attached to all outstanding shares of the company on an as-converted basis as at the record date voted at the meeting, representing 52.8% of outstanding shares on an as-converted basis.

Each of the directors elected at the meeting were Kim Rivers, Giannella Alvarez, Thad Beshears, Peter Healy, Richard May, Thomas Millner, Jane Morreau and Susan Thronson will hold office until the next annual general meeting of the company or until their earlier resignation or removal.

Marcum LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the corporation for the 2022 fiscal year with the directors authorized to fix their remuneration.

Related News

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Schwazze, Trulieve, Essex Apothecary & Verano

Trulieve Opens Medical Marijuana Dispensary In Coatesville, Pennsylvania

SLANG Worldwide Reports Slight Drop In Revenue For Q1 2022, Here Are The Details