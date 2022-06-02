Trulieve Opens Medical Marijuana Dispensary In Coatesville, Pennsylvania

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF TRUL will host a grand opening of a new Trulieve-branded medical marijuana dispensary under the Permit Harvest of SouthEast PA, LLC. in Coatesville, Penn. Located at 1951 E Lincoln Hwy, Coatesville, PA 19320, the doors will open at 9 a.m. on June 2, 2022.

"As a cornerstone market for Trulieve, we are proud to expand access to medical marijuana for Pennsylvania's patient population," stated Trulieve's CEO Kim Rivers, "Trulieve is committed to investing in communities where we operate and will offer patients access to high quality products and provide exceptional customer experiences."

Trulieve patients will have access to a selection of premium whole flower products, including TruFlower and Cultivar Collection, as well as a wide selection of vapes, tinctures, topicals, and ingestibles. Other in-house brands available in Pennsylvania include Avenue, Modern Flower, Moxie, Muse and R.O

Trulieve also operates dispensaries located in the following communities around the state: Camp Hill, Cranberry Township, Devon, Harrisburg, Johnstown, King of Prussia, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Reading, Scranton, Washington, Whitehall, York and Zelienople.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania.

Photo: Courtesy of Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

