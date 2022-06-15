California Street Culture Brand CRTFD Brings Its Fashion, Flavors And Cannabis To Europe, Opens Cannabis Club In Barcelona

CRTFD, a California-based plant medicine lifestyle brand that couples street, skate, hip-hop and counterculture, has opened its first cannabis social club in Barcelona, Spain. The space is located in the center of the city, a mere five-minute walk from the famous Cathedral of Barcelona.

Created by a team that prides itself on authenticity and embraces subculture at all turns, Club CRTFD is bringing the best in cannabis, fashion and art, with a California flavor, to Europe.

CRTFD began with cannabis offerings, before branching out to fashion, food and art. The decision to create a physical space that celebrated the cannabis community unfolded naturally. “We chose Barcelona as we feel it is the cannabis hub of Europe and the environment and energy resembles that of California,” says creative director Seti.

In Spain, Cannabis is not legal, but it is decriminalized. This means that venues like CRTFD can offer cannabis as part of a "social club membership," a common feature of the Barcelona weed scene.

Club CRTFD has a casual open layout, comfy furniture and most stunning, custom art pieces throughout. French artist @Soklak serves as club CRTFD’s art director and his art is always prominently displayed. Other artists currently on display are @zurik, @bublrgumsr, @kram_bcn, @tobinshop, @cb1mag1, @saturnoart, @phen_stylez and @soon.

The California flavor is what sets the space apart from the many other cannabis clubs in Barcelona along with it converging into a concept showcase experience. California fittingly sets the gold standard in cannabis, fashion and lifestyle, and the Los Angeles-based brand CRTFD is completely committed to bringing that across the sea.