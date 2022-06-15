Cann American Enters Into A Lease Agreement To Develop Hemp Farming Operation

Cann American Corp. CNNA a holding company building a diverse portfolio of intellectual properties in the legal cannabis and hemp industries, has entered into a lease agreement to develop a hemp farming operation.

The approximately 10,000 square feet of land, located in Glencoe, Oklahoma, will allow the company to vertically integrate the expansion of its recently launched "C-Juice" vape lines.

Cann American will be able to cultivate select proprietary genetics and maintain quality controls from seed to shelf. The operation will be managed by Cann American's director Brad Hanger through his company, Hanger Consultations.

Additionally, the company has several significant developments with its California operations that will be announced in future updates.

Cann American CEO, Jason Black stated: "I'm very excited for this Oklahoma project. Development of a hemp farming operation has been a goal of the company since 2020 and marks another milestone in our progress."

About Cann American Corp.

Cann American was formed in 2015 with an initial focus on developing legal cannabis industry infrastructure projects in Northern California. Now a publicly traded company under symbol (CNNA), Cann American Corp., through its subsidiaries, has expanded its focus toward developing assets, technologies, and acquisitions nationally in the legal cannabis and hemp industries.