Michigan House Committee Considers Bill Allowing People Under 21 To Work In Cannabis Industry

The Michigan House Committee on Regulatory Reform held a hearing of testimonies on Tuesday about allowing people younger than 21, but at least 18 to work in the cannabis industry in Michigan, reported Fox47News.

Currently, employees at adult-use dispensaries and cultivation facilities must be 21 or older. State Rep. Kevin Coleman (Democratic Party) is trying to change this.

“People have to be 21 to work in cannabis and that doesn’t matter if it's on the science aspect, cultivation, marketing, sales, so House Bill 6061 is simple, what it does is it would lower the age from 21 to 18," Rep. Coleman said during his testimony.

One of his arguments for pushing this change is a shortage of cannabis workers.

“We have folks, young people, who are in these college programs or who are trying to start their careers off, who are unable to get involved in the industry because they might be 18, 19, or 20. We want to give young people the opportunity to learn on the job," Coleman said.

Committee members raised questions about the risk that younger workers could begin consuming cannabis. Micah M. Siegal, who testified on behalf of a Lansing-based marijuana retailer, Pure Options, argued that the risk for that is low.

“Our products are extraordinarily regulated, and the transactions we engage in are always on camera. Because of this regulatory oversight, the risk of diversion of the product to minors is minimal," Siegal said.

The bill remained in committee.

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash